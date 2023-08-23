HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Discussion of the existence of UFOs has become mainstream, with some members of Congress and lawmakers pushing for the public release of information on unidentified aerial phenomena. But there are some who believe extraterrestrials have visited Earth for millions of years. The theory has been discussed on the long-running History Channel TV series Ancient Aliens, and fans will soon have the chance to interact with stars from the show in Evansville.

According to a release, Ancient Aliens LIVE: Project Earth will bring in-depth examination to the questions, speculations, provocative controversies, first-hand accounts and grounded theories surrounding the debate. The live event will feature investigative mythologist William Henry; aerospace engineer and UK government UFO investigator Nick Pope; “real-life Indiana Jones” David Childress; and of course, the highly recognizable Ancient Astronaut theorist Giorgio A. Tsoukalos. In addition to panel discussions and audience questions and answers, the event will also offer attendees the opportunity for VIP meet and greets with the stars.

Ancient Aliens LIVE: Project Earth will take the stage at Evansville’s Victory Theatre on March 28, 2024. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on August 25 at the Ford Center box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.