EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Angel Mounds State Historic Site announced Saturday that they were cancelling this year’s Halloween Hullaballoo. The event was said to have “haunted trails”, “spooky games”, “creepy craft” and a property tour on their “haunted hayride”.

Event officials said they had to cancel the Halloween Hullaballoo due to rain. Angel Mounds says that if you purchased tickets, they will give you a refund.