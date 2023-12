HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Angel Mounds will be opening on Wednesday, December 20 for people to view the solar alignment between the mounds, marking the first time they have opened the facility to the public for this event.

The Winter Solstice is actually on Friday, December 22, but since cloudy weather is expected, officials say they chose to open up early.

Officials recommend that the public come out to Angel Mounds between 3:45 and 4:15 p.m.