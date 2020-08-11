Animal cafes could one day be allowed in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The first reading of an ordinance to allow animal cafes in Henderson was approved by the Board of Commissioners Tuesday.

The City was approached by a person wanting to start up an animal cafe.

There was no definition in current zoning ordinances regarding animal cafes, so the ordinance would add it and define it as a retail cafe that collaborates with an animal shelter to provide cats or rabbits for adoption.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 11, 2020)