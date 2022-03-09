BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to Warrick County Animal Control’s Facebook, they need some help finding two dogs.

According to Warrick County Animal Control’s Facebook, a report came in to the organization about two dogs killing a 4H Show Pig located on Lincoln Trail Road in Tennyson/Folsomsville. Warrick County Animal Control says that the witness says one of the dogs is a Shepherd Mix and the other is a Bullie Type Breed that is black with white spots. Both had collars, says the Warrick County Animal Control.

People should contact Warrick County Animal Control at 812-897-6107 if they have any information on this incident.