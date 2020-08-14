Animal cruelty investigation leads to arrests and rescue

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – An animal cruelty investigation led to two arrests and several dogs rescued from a home in Mount Vernon this week.

Mount Vernon police say they discovered eight dogs living in bad conditions. Those dogs have been taken to a nearby animal shelter.

Police arrested Frederick and Carolyn Davidson who were living in the Mount Vernon home. Both were charged with neglect of an animal and booked into the Posey County Jail.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 14, 2020)