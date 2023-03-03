TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County Animal Shelter is hoping to put an end to rumors floating around online about dog fighting within the county. While many had concerns over it, the animal shelter says the rumors had no truth to them.

The organization released this statement on social media Friday evening:

“We have received numerous messages about a post being shared concerning dog fighting in Perry County.

This is not our post, nor was it approved by us. Anything from us will come directly from THIS page.

Thank you to all who messaged us and brought the post to our attention. Always be careful of what you share online. False information is easy to come by!”

In the post, someone in the comment section points out that it’s important for people to understand not to give away dogs. The Perry County Animal Shelter responded, saying that they have not been made aware of any dog fighting in the county and needed to clear the rumor.