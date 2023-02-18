OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although the dog days of summer are still months away, now is your chance to spend time with dogs waiting for their forever home.

Daviess County Animal Care & Control is promoting their new “Dog’s Days Out” initiative, which would allow approved volunteers to spend the day with a shelter pet and share their story on social media.

“Take them to the park, your backyard, for a drive, a treat, a long walk…adventure awaits,” says a spokesperson online.

To get started, click here and fill out a volunteer application to be paired with an approved dog.