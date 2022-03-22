NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – According to a press release, the Warrick Humane Society is hosting an online event selling retro-design shirts that say “Stay Pawsitive”.

The event runs March 22 through April 3. Shirts are available in unisex, women’s and children’s sizes and are offered in a variety of colors and styles including long sleeve, sweatshirts, short sleeve and tanks, says the press release.

Money from this event will be used to benefit the Warrick Humane Society shelter animals. Orders can be made through this website.