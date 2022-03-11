NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The Town of Newburgh Indiana mentioned some misinformation happening with the town’s annexation plan.

According to a Facebook post from the Town of Newburgh Indiana, the organization says that “much of the information being spread against annexation is incorrect.” The organization said that in signing the petition, people will be saying no to the following:

Road and drain improvements, which would have the cost increase per household going to $68 a year.

Being represented by their government by their neighbors, and going from one of 50,000 to one of 5,000.

A chance to using their own property tax dollars “into serving this particular area, by statute, for three straight years.” They cited money from taxes going right back into the annexed area.

More police patrols to serve the neighborhood.

The Town of Newburgh Indiana’s Facebook page says, “For most of you, your property taxes will not go up by 34.2% as the annexation opponents are saying. Yes, there will be an additional town property tax layer. BUT, state caps limit your tax liability to 1% of your assessed value. You will never pay more than this per the State Constitution. AND the in-town sewer rate will save you 30% or more on your monthly sewer bill. Over 25% of you will actually SAVE money…”

People who wish to stop the annexation need to sign a petition by April 27. If people want the annexation to happen, they don’t have to do anything. More information on the annexation plan can be found here.