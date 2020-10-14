Announcement about redesigns for the Lloyd Expressway

If you’re having trouble viewing the live stream on our mobile app click here.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to invest more than $100 million in improvements to make the Lloyd Expressway more efficient and safer for motorists to navigate.

It’s called “TheLloyd4U” project. A press conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. You’ll be able to watch that live right here in this story. “TheLloyd4U” Includes more than a dozen improvement projects along the Lloyd.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 14, 2020)