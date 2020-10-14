Announcement about redesigns for the Lloyd Expressway

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

If you’re having trouble viewing the live stream on our mobile app click here.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to invest more than $100 million in improvements to make the Lloyd Expressway more efficient and safer for motorists to navigate.

It’s called “TheLloyd4U” project. A press conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. You’ll be able to watch that live right here in this story. “TheLloyd4U” Includes more than a dozen improvement projects along the Lloyd.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 14, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories