Annual “Backpack Bash” helps families prepare for school year

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- Students will return to the classroom in a couple of weeks, and parents across the Tri-State are busy gathering supplies for their kids.

Saturday evening, families in the North Gibson School District checked that task off their to-do list at the annual “Backpack Bash” in Princeton.

Little ones trotted around with backpacks bigger than them in some cases. Seemingly worry-free. While some parents on the other hand- worry is top of mind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jessica Willis is a mother of two. Her kindergartener and her first-grader are eager to at school, but Willis says she’s not at all excited, “kids are getting it. They don’t know the long term effects of it.”

This year’s “Backpack Bash” was much different than years past. It wasn’t the party style as last year.

“We did a free swim, we did a cookout. But because of all of this and people and just awareness, we wanted to make sure all the kids are safe and the parents are safe, organizer Jessica Denbo says many things had to be considered when planning this year’s event. They had to wait on the district to release its plan, “I think they just decided, three weeks ago. North Gibson rolled out what they were planning on doing. So we had to wait until that point to make our plan.”

More than 300 backpacks were stuffed full but this years backpack went farther than the usual pen and paper. This year makes and hand sanitizers were apart of the package. But filling the backpacks was no easy task.

Under normal circumstances, the group asks area businesses for donations to help provide the supplies. But Denbo says they didn’t want to do that this year, “the local businesses suffered too during this pandemic so we didn’t feel comfortable asking them.”

She says funds from last year and random donations helped to put together the backpacks for this year. Parents say they’re grateful to have one less thing on their plate this fall because worrying about the health of their kiddos will take up their time.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 25, 2020)