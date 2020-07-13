Annual Evansville Christmas parade canceled

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Another annual event has been canceled in Evansville. The Evansville Christmas parade committee has voted to cancel the “2020 Evansville’s Christmas on North Main Parade and Santa’s Workshop” that was scheduled for November 22.

The committee came to the decision after the West Side Nut Club announced the cancellation of the Fall Festival last week.

“Our biggest concern was the safety of the viewers and participants even though it is an outside event”, Gail Knight Williams, Director of the Evansville Christmas Parade stated. “We know we are not as big as the Fall Festival, however, we still draw approximately 10,000 viewers and participants. We also know there would be no way to impose social distancing, so it would be a very risky situation to have that large of a crowd gather”.

The parade committee says they will begin planning for the 2021 parade in January.

(This story was originally published on July 13, 2020)

