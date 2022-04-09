EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Get ready to make your dream home come to life this April 9 and 10 at the Heritage Federal Credit Union Home Show! The show has presented the products and services for home improvement for the past 70 years.

Show organizers are excited to bring the entire experience back for two full days of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) fun! Guests will have access to more than 70 vendors and seminars presented by celebrity guests from facades to flooring and countertops to rooftops.

Presenters this year include:

Dave and Jenny Marrs from HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous and Rock the Block.

Ari Smejkal from HGTV’s Windy City Rehab.

Joe Mazza from HGTV’s Home Inspector Joe.

Antiques and Heirlooms Appraisals by expert appraiser from public television’s Antiques Roadshow Gary Piattoni.

Color Theory and Trends Demonstration by Jodi Duncan.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enter the Hadi Shriners Half Pot Raffle. Raffle participants must be over 18 and pay in cash.

The winning raffle ticket will be drawn on April 10 at 4 p.m. The proceeds benefit the Hadi Shriners and Habitat for Humanity and are not tax-deductible.

Virtual reality coaster, bounce houses, live music on the Party Patio, Food Trucks and more will be featured at the show! Participants of the show will be able to enter the Redo/Renew Sweepstakes to win prizes for home projects!

Tickets are just five dollars at the door. Heritage Federal Credit Union Bank Card users and children age 11 and under receive free admission.

The show will take place on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show takes place at the Old National Events Plaza.