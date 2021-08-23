Annual Labor Day Celebration to be held in Gibson County

CHANDLER, Ind (WEHT)– The 135th Labor Day Celebration will be held at the Gibson County Fairgrounds in Princeton. The festivities will go from September 3 to 6.

The event will have free carnival rides, pageants, contests, demolition derby, food booths, crafts vendors, motocross, karaoke, rummage sale, poker run, kid’s games, laser tag, a car show, and more. There will also be a beer garden on Friday and Saturday for those who are 21 and older.

The 135th Annual Labor Day Parade will be held on September 6, at 9:00 AM.

These festivities come after having to cancel all 2020 events outside of a small parade because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Labor Day Association was established in 1886. The 135-year-old Celebration is the 2nd oldest continuous Labor Day Celebration in the Nation. The Labor Day Association’s membership includes 64 Tri-State unions. The celebration honors all who labor in this country and not just union members. The Association supporters include politicians from both major parties, civic groups, and businesses that honor the American workforce.