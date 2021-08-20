Annual More Than Pink Walk returns to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Susan G. Komen announced the breast cancer organization will host its signature fundraising event in person at Eastland Mall. The More Than Pink Walk was held virtually last year due to rising positive COVID-19 cases.

The annual fundraising event will be Sunday, September 26. Even though the More Than Pink Walk is being held in person this year, there will also be a virtual option to participate in the program from your home.

“After a year apart, we are excited to see everyone join together as one community,” said Rachel Smith, Development Director, Evansville. “The health and safety of our community are, and always have been our top priorities. After consulting with local health officials, we are confident we can once again gather together as one community of hope and compassion, united by a desire to save lives from breast cancer.”

Funds raised support Komen’s advocacy, research investments, and support of people facing breast cancer.

“While we’re excited to see our breast cancer community again, it’s not JUST about physically being together, it’s about the impact every one of us can make when we walk one more step and raise one more dollar,” said Rachel Smith. “Every one of us, no matter who we are or where we live, deserves a chance at living a long and healthy life. Together, we will make certain that no one faces breast cancer alone.”