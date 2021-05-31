Annual service held at Locust Hill Cemetery

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – People in Evansville gathered at Locust Hill Cemetery in observance of Memorial Day as American flags waved beside gravestones.

Representatives with Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 helped host the annual Memorial Day ceremony. It consisted of laying a wreath, reading the Gettysburg Address and more.

The DAV says the main goal is to honor veterans, especially those who once called the Tri-state home. The DAV Chapter 7 says it works year-round to help veterans and their families.