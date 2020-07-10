Annual Summer Smash Monster Truck show returns this weekend

(WEHT) – The annual Summer Smash Monster Truck Show is making a return to the Vanderburgh 4H grounds Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m.

There will be 10 monster trucks and four cyclists performing during the show. There is also a meet and greet prior to the performance.

Organizers say they are highly encouraging wearing masks and asking you to social distance while enjoying what the performers have to offer.

“We have four motorcycle jumpers and one of them will attempt a double backflip, instead of just a single backflip. That’s a new item for this season,” said event organizer Greg Fuchs.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. Gate prices are $15 for kids and $20 for adults. Children 5 and under are free, and discount tickets can be purchased at O’Reilly Auto Parts.

(This story was originally published on July 10, 2020)

