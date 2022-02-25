OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Fire service personnel are training from February 25 through 27.

The 35th annual Bryant Stiles Officers School by the Green River Firefighters Association will be held at the Owensboro Convention Center. The training provides the fire and emergency services an opportunity to train on the latest subjects affecting the national fire service. These topics include leadership, mental health, recruitment, retention, and many other topics.

Many well-known industry leaders and educators will be on hand to educate new fire service personnel. More than fifty vendors will be at the ready the evening of February 26. They will be showing off the most recent innovations in products, equipment, vehicles, and service to the emergency services industry.