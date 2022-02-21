HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – It’s almost time for Henderson to clean up its act… by picking up items people don’t want anymore.

According to a press release from the City of Henderson, this year’s Spring Cleanup is planned for two phases on March 21 and April 25. The press release says that the city will be divided for two different pickup time frames. People south of Second Street should have their items out for pickup no later than 7:00 a.m. on March 21, while people north of Second Street should have their items out for pickup no later than 7:00 a.m. on April 25, says the city. Each area will need many days for collection, so the city asks for people to please be patient. The city says there is no need to call the Public Works Department to request pickup, and crews will be thoroughly checking the entire city.

The press release says that crews will be collecting only once, which makes it important for residents to put out items for pickup by the deadline. Tree limbs, broken furniture and other large items that would normally be taken to the landfill will be picked up during each phase, completely for free, says the city. The city says that things that cannot be picked up include tires, batteries, oil, paint, air conditioners and refrigerators.

“If citizens will abide by these guidelines, the cleanup of each area will go a lot faster,” said Public Works Director Brian Williams. “Our intention is to go over every street and every alley as we work our way through town. Our crew members know our streets really well. But, please, should we happen to miss one, give Public Works a call at 270-831-1224.” The press release gives the guidelines as follows:

People are allowed one small pickup truck-size load of general household debris, which are things like broken furniture, mattresses, etc., and one small pickup truck-size load of yard debris, such as brush and limbs.

Please do not mix junk with vegetative debris. The different types of materials will be dropped off at different locations. If they are mixed, the city will be forced to send it all to the landfill, which costs taxpayers.

People should place their debris on the ground, not on a trailer, in the general area of their weekly trash collection, but it is asked that they please keep it away from fences, buildings, poles, fire hydrants and other structures so it can be picked up without obstacles. Larger piles can also be placed at the curbside on their street if people’s weekly trash collection is on an alley.

There is no need to call Public Works to get an individual’s address put on a pickup list. City crews will go through the city street-by-street and alley-by-alley one time. Make sure the items are available by either March 21 if a person lives south of Second Street, or April 25, if a person lives north of Second Street, and be patient while crews work their way to the area.

If anyone misses the Monday morning deadline or if they have more than a small pickup truck-size load, they can call Public Works to request pickup, but it will cost money. If anyone needs to schedule a special pickup, please call Public Works at 270-831-1224. People can also call with questions.

Also, at a cost, people can always dispose of items themselves. The landfill hours are 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The city says that the yearly event is for residents, and not for empty property, commercial use, construction, nor demolition projects.