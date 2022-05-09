GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A nursing home and rehab center held a parade to celebrate a return to normalcy, as well as to kick off a week-long celebration.

Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation held its Annual Wheelchair Parade on May 9. The parade kicked off the National Nursing Home Week celebration for 2022, and was celebrated as an “unofficial” re-entry into the world after the pandemic. Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation also said it reached out to the Kentucky National Guard to honor them for their dedication to “standing in the gap” for health care facilities during the pandemic.

“We appreciate all that has been done for our care community throughout the difficulty of these pandemic years. Without conscientious leadership and oversight from our state and local administrations, we know we would have endured far worse outcomes than we did. Our center will be ever grateful to them and would like to take this opportunity to express thanks.” Wade Gish, the Marketing Director for Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenville, said of the event.

The route went from the back of Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation, to Broad Street, Wickliffe Street, West Depot Street, Main Street, and Greene Drive. The route ended at the front of Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation.