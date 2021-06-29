Another big donation for the future YMCA in Gibson County

PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) – Trustees of Patoka Township donated $75,000 to the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana at a recent check presentation with Toyota Indiana YMCA board members.

The donation will benefit the future Toyota Indiana YMCA in Gibson County by supporting future programs and scholarships for underserved youth and families in Patoka Township.

The new YMCA will be located at 215 W Water Street, renovating the former Lowell Elementary School building. With recent donations and approved TIFF dollars, the Y can now complete more renovation and new construction upfront including the wellness center, youth development areas, community teaching kitchen, pool, and additional gymnasium. With the additional upfront construction, the Toyota Indiana YMCA is slated to open in early 2023.