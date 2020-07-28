Another building demolished as improvements take shape on North Main

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Another dilapidated building on North Main Street in Evansville came tumbling down on Tuesday.

The walls were torn down on the old Jerico Building at the corner of North Main and Franklin, a building that had been vacant since 1998.

The owner says he was under a court order to do something about the old building. City leaders say the building was the last dilapidated property in the corridor.

“It’s all about re-populating the neighborhood. Everything follows population, and so the goal through the street project, through what house investments is doing and all of those things is to bring people back to living in that neighborhood,” said Evansville Metropolitan Development Department Director Kelly Coures.

Although the Jerico Building is a private venue, the city has torn down more than 200 blighted properties in the area and spent millions on infrastructure improvements in recent years.

In recent months in the area, the Old Buehler’s Grocery Store has been torn down to make way for a new housing project. The Miller and Miller Funeral Home property is also scheduled to become a convenience store, and a new aquatic center is taking shape near Bosse Field.