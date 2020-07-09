Another concert cancelled in Owensboro due to coronavirus

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) REO Speedwagon will not be performing at the Owensboro Sportscenter this November as originally planned. Sportscenter officials say the concert has been rescheduled to Nov. 1, 2021.

Previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date. For those unable to attend the rescheduled date, refunds may be requested through August 8, 2020 by contacting Caleb Farkas at Caleb.Farkas@SpectraXP.com.

The health and safety of our guests and employees is the upmost importance at the Owensboro Sportscenter. The venue will continue to follow the recommendations and guidance of the World Health Organization (WHO) and Center for Disease Control (CDC), in cooperation with our local public health officials.

(This story was originally published on July 9, 2020)

