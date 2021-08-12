Another Habitat homeowner moves into St. Theresa Place subdivision

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Habitat for Humanity of Evansville adds another neighbor to the St. Theresa Place subdivision project.

Johnte Hawkins received the keys to his new home on Thursday. His home is the fifth habitat home in this subdivision. It was sponsored by a group of families who attended St. Theresa catholic church and school which stood on the ground where this subdivision is now growing.

“The old saying it takes a village to raise a child and it just so happens that I was the child in this situation and the St. Theresa’s families were blessed to bless me,” said Johnte Hawkins.

Habitat says Johnte works with at-risk kids at the Evansville Rescue Mission Youth Care Center and is an assistant football and basketball coach at Bosse High School.

Habitat is planning to have 14 single-family homes in this subdivision located on the city’s north side in the Diamond-Stringtown neighborhood.