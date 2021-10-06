Another Half Pot raffle growing

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – Castle Band Boosters, Inc., the parent organization supporting Castle High School’s successful band program, announced on Wednesday that this year’s Half Pot Raffle has already surpassed $83,000 with five days to go until the drawing.

Tickets may be purchased Thursday through Sunday in front of Archie and Clyde’s restaurant on Bell Oaks Drive or in front Evansville east and Newburgh’s Walmart Friday through Saturday. Tickets can be purchased daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bayer’s Plumbing on Bell Oaks Drive in Newburgh and John Mattingly Homes’ showroom on State Road 66.

Profits from the Castle Band Half Pot will go to support the Castle Marching Knights and other band programs. This season, the Castle Marching Knights took first place in all three categories at the Bands of America Regional Competition in Clarksville, Tennessee, competing against eleven other schools from six states.

The grand prize drawing will happen at 7 p.m. on October 10. The winning ticket number will be posted online here. Rules and regulations can also be found on their website.