Another “maskless protest” ahead of city council decision

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s mask mandate goes begins Monday, some in Evansville protest his decision. Knocking on the front doorstep of the meeting place for Evansville City Council.

Protesters expressed their anger, frustration, and disapproval of Governor Holcomb and his mandate for masks. His mandate now holds no penalty.

“I don’t believe that you should fine individuals. I think if you want to do that you should go to a socialist foreign country, not the United states of America,” Randy Kemp says.

But Monday the Evansville City Council is expected to discuss and vote on a mask ordinance of their own. Councilman Jonathan Weaver, one of the ordinance authors, says things have changed from the original draft, “well we’re serious about people’s health, that was big with him so we upped the fines.”

The official ordinance filed shows individuals who do not wear masks at appropriate times will be warned on the first offense. Any time after that there will be fines. Ranging from $500 to $1,000. But that’s not the only potential hit to the pocketbook.

“We’ve been hearing a lot of things of people have been violating the quarantine order whether it ten days or 14 days from the health department. We have to send a message to those people who aren’t taking it seriously,” Weaver explains.

Protesters criticized members of government starting with Holcomb and ending with city council members.

“I believe that it is a political ploy against our mayor,” Kemp continues.

But Weaver says, the council is the last group to set a requirement.

“To get mad at the council body is a moot point at this point because other bodies have told you what’s going to happen.”

Kemp says while he doesn’t want to wear a mask, he thinks others who want to should.

Weaver says he doesn’t know if the vote will happen at the meeting, there is a possibility it could be tabled.

