Another planned power outage scheduled for Balmoral area in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson Municipal Power & Light has scheduled a power outage in the Balmoral Subdivision for some residents on Dundee Drive, Dundonnell Drive, and Argyl Way. The outage is anticipated to begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, and last for approximately 4 hours, weather permitting.

Electrical service will be interrupted during this time to allow crews to perform system upgrades. Residents affected by the outage have been notified. A similar planned outage in this area occurred on Monday.

Any customers who have questions should call HMP&L at 826-2726 and select option #3.

