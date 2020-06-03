Another protest scheduled for Saturday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- On Election Day, people around the country are still yelling for change of a different sort. The death of George Floyd has lead to worldwide protests, including some locally.

One was held Saturday in Evansville, and every day since then protesters have held signs and chanted working to have their voices heard.

What some are calling the center of the need to protest, freedom from oppression, one of the four pillars that stands tall at the Evansville riverfront. Also, the location of the last protest and again for another one, coming up this Saturday.

Ursula Curiosa is one of the people who plans to attend. She says, for her, this is about police brutality and more.

“Black lives matter and the police need to stop killing black people, poor people, indigenous people,” Curiosa explains.

What worries city officials is how a constructive protest can turn destructive.

“I’m very concerned for Evansville and for our LEOs,” Councilwoman Missy Mosby says.

The potential is there for any peaceful demonstration to take a turn, Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin says the department is ready in case. He hopes it doesn’t get to that.

“My biggest prayer is that evansville polices doesn’t have to use all of our less leathel, that we can remain the calm peaceful protests that we’re having,” Bolin explains.

Some who plan to come Saturday, say they don’t want police to be there. At the protest or ever.

“The police need to be abolished,” Curiosa continues.

Bolin says the plan is to let the protest continue as long as it stays peaceful, “we’re trying to keep our officers away and out of the area. We want people to have their voice and protest and we understand their frustration.”

Mosby is making a plea to the people, “please, let’s have peaceful protests. Let’s not get caught up in all this violence and things that aren’t going to do any good.”

Mayor Winnecke says Governor Eric Holcomb has been in contact with him and says the city will be allowed additional resources if needed. But for now. EPD has the support of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police.

(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020.)