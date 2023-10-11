HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Just a few days after a Powerball ticket in Newburgh won $50,000 during a weekend drawing, Hoosier lottery officials have announced another ticket sold in Newburgh has one $1 million.

According to officials, the $1 million was purchased at Tobacco Road in the 5500 block of Stacer Road. Officials also say a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at BP on Indiana Highway 212 in Michigan City.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday’s drawing were 16-34-46-55-67 with the Powerball of 14. You can check your numbers online here.

The jackpot for Wednesday night is estimated at $1.73 billion, the second-largest jackpot in U.S. and Powerball history.