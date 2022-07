EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Anthem partnered with the EVSC Foundation to help improve the classroom experience and to provide hygiene products for students.

A $3,000 donation from Anthem will help with enrichment activities at Lodge Community School. The company also donated hygiene kits for students who visit hangers, the EVSC clothing resource.

Hangers servers over 2,500 students every year, providing clothing and other necessary items to students.