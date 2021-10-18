Anti-abortion exhibit displayed on USI campus

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Ohio based anti-abortion group brought their message to USI, but some students thought it was too graphic.

The group Created Equal displayed posters with images of what they say are aborted fetuses. Group members say the photos show the reality of abortion, but some students said the images could be upsetting to some women.

Ava Frank of Created Equal says that graphic imagery is a powerful tool to put a negative view on human injustice. Jan Burton, a student at USI, said that the images could possibly trigger anxiety in women who even went through miscarriages.

The group is expected to make other stops at locations in Indiana and Missouri.