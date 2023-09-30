EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The anticipation is building for the 102nd annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival in Evansville.

The festival rides were set up and were being tested on Saturday.

On Saturday night, the half-pot total exceeded $200,000.

Half-pot tickets can be purchased at booths along Franklin Street during the festival.

“Officially we can say this is record-breaking presales leading up to the festival which starts on Sunday,” said West Side Nut Club member Alex Huber. “We’re expecting a great event. Like I said, this is record-breaking for us so we’re excited. Because everybody wins with this, everything goes right back to the community.”

Family Day on West Franklin Street kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m.

On Monday all of the rides and food booths open.

Half-pot ticket sales will continue through Saturday.

The winning ticket number will be announced on Sunday, October 8th.