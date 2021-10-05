“Antler Alert” issued for Kentucky drivers

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – An “Antler Alert” has been issued to remind Kentucky drivers of deer crossing the road.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crashes involving deer are at the highest in the months of October to December. Officials say this time of year deer and other wildlife are on the move, often at night.

A new report shows that last year, there were nearly 2,100 crashes involving deer in Kentucky. Locally, Hopkins County came in among the highest in the state with 95 crashes. There were 69 crashes in Henderson County and 59 crashes in Daviess County.