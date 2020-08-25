Apartment groundbreaking held in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville’s Jacobsville neighborhood will be getting some new neighbors, in about a year.

Housing officials and neighborhood leaders broke ground on the Forge on Main, which is being built on the same ground where Buehler’s IGA used to stand before going out of business.

The development is part of Evansville’s Promise Zone revitalization, aimed at bringing families and businesses to the area. One of the project managers says using the available space for apartments will be beneficial for workers in the area.

With the Main Street revitalization that the city and Jacobsville did a couple of years ago, to me that’s where people want to live on a trail like that to where they can run, bike up and down Main Street and you’re close to downtown, but you are in your own unique neighborhood Matt Gadus, Principal at House Investments

The Forge on Main is being financed by House Investments of Indianapolis, costing $28 million. The City of Evansville is giving them a $1.5 million bond and a 10-year phase in of property taxes. Vectren is also donating $5.5 million dollars to help pay for this workforce housing development.

