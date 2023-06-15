HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A member of the Apollo FFA chapter has been elected to serve as the 2023-2024 Kentucky FFA State Treasurer.

Amelia Tucker was one of 23 candidates who ran for State Officer across the commonwealth. She was selected by a nominating committee made up of graduating senior FFA members and elected unanimously by the delegate body.

State FFA Officers commit to a year of service to the organization and travel several thousand miles representing the State Association at local and regional FFA events, agricultural meetings and various other functions across the state. Their year of service will conclude during the 95th State FFA Convention which will be held June 4-6 in Lexington.