OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Apollo High School (AHS) announced its new principal on April 29. Bob Dych was named as principal during a special meeting of the AHS School-Based Decision Making Council. Dych’s new role will begin July 1.

Dych is currently serving as assistant principal at Apollo High School. He has held that position since July 2010. His responsibilities have included evaluations of teachers, managing student conduct and attendance, new teacher orientation and serving as chairman of the school’s safety committee.

Dych joined Daviess County Public Schools in January 2000 as a teacher at Daviess County High School (DCHS). He served as leader of the DCHS Small Learning Community in the area of social studies.

He worked at Webster County High School as assistant principal and athletic director for one year (July 2009 to July 2010) before returning to DCPS and AHS as assistant principal.

His professional services and leadership activities includes being a member of the DCPS district certified evaluation planning committee and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) team. Dych has also served as a member of the district’s Homework Task Force, Relevance Committee, Evaluation Committee, and Future Administrators program.

Dych has also attended specialized trainings and professional developments in trauma/social and emotional learning, the courts and school law and school emergency management.

Western Kentucky awarded Dych a master of arts degree in education administration and leadership in 2008 and a bachelor of arts degree from WKU in 1999. He has earned professional certification for instructional leadership and is a certified teacher of social studies for grades 7-12.

Dych said his vision as instructional leader at AHS is to ensure that “each student is provided with the opportunity to master curriculum, knowledge and skills that will help them attain their educational and personal goals, while preparing them for what is next in their lives.”

“It is my goal to serve the students, families, staff and community by leading a team that strives to arrive at a common destination through our sustained efforts to work with purpose toward shared goals,” Dych said.

One priority Dych has is to work with his staff, families and students to establish a positive culture of high expectations.

“This team will work to establish a positive school culture that celebrates its accomplishments and works to make sure Apollo is seen as a leader and among the best high schools in Kentucky,” he said. “I will work to make sure we consistently make good decisions that will help us accomplish our school, community, professional and personal goals.”

DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said Dych’s proven leadership and experience have prepared him to succeed in his new role.

“Bob has demonstrated the qualities that are essential for success as principal of Apollo High School,” Robbins said. “He has earned the respect and trust of his colleagues, students and families. I am confident the Apollo Eagle Family will soar to new heights of excellence under his leadership.”

Dych is replacing current principal Rick Lasley who is retiring at the conclusion of the 2021-22 school year.