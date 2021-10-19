Apollo High School honors school law enforcement officer

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) A western Kentucky high school recognizes an officer for protecting others during two incidents earlier this school year.

Apollo High School honored School Law Enforcement Officer Gary Klee of the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department.

Every day, Klee makes sure Apollo High is safe from any outside problems.

“It’s a thing I enjoy doing,” he said.

This morning, he was honored for keeping everyone safe in, and outside the school during back-to-back incidents two months ago.

“We were able to move on about our day, and continue what we do,” said Principal Rick Lasley during Tuesday’s brief ceremony.

Officer Klee was honored by the school for his actions during a report of a bb gun at the school on August 26th, and a shooting in a parking lot after a football game the following night.

“I received the award, and I was even more surprised,” Klee said.

“Just because of his dedication, and especially the way he treats the students and the way he reacts with the teachers and connects with everybody, he does a wonderful job and it’s time that we recognized him,” Principal Lasley said.

“Both incidents in two days, made things kind of hesitant around here about the kids wanting to come back to school. I assured them that everything was fine and it was going to be fine,” Klee said.

Klee, who was also a former Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputy, originally retired last year as a school resource officer, but he came back after the new DCPS Police Dept. was formed. He is in his 6th year patrolling the hallways. Klee’s thankful for the school for having his back, like he’s had theirs all these years.

“There’s times in law enforcement where you can feel like you’re the last person that’s going to be protected, even when you’re protecting someone else. And here at the school, it’s always been like they’ve had my back,” said Klee.

(This story was originally published on October 19, 2021)