Apollo High School hosts socially distanced graduation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- While some Tri-State students returned to class this week, Apollo High School celebrated the class of 2020 with an in-person graduation ceremony at its football stadium.

Students received their diplomas at a drive-thru event in May but the school wanted to send the students off properly. Everyone who attended had to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 6, 2020)

