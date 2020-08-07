Apollo High School hosts socially distanced graduation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- While some Tri-State students returned to class this week, Apollo High School celebrated the class of 2020 with an in-person graduation ceremony at its football stadium.

Students received their diplomas at a drive-thru event in May but the school wanted to send the students off properly. Everyone who attended had to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

