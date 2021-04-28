Apollo High School receives grant for agriculture classrooms, equipment

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) –New welders, animal pens, and more equipment are coming to Apollo High School’s agriculture classes.

Starting next fall, students will take agriculture classes in new classrooms and labs with updated equipment, some of which will be funded by a $4,000 grant from the Kentucky FFA Foundation.

“We’ll be able to introduce students to skills like rigging. We have a large crane company here in town that does work all around the United States. If we can show students the possibilities for careers while they’re here, they may get interested and find a career after they graduate,” agriculture teacher Aaron Tucker said.

The FFA foundation says they’re about learning by doing, and the Ag Achiever grants provide funds for innovative technology for student engagement.

There are more than 14,000 FFA members in 158 FFA chapters across Kentucky.

(This story was originally published April 28, 2021)