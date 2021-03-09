Apollo High School students partner with theatre workshop for virtual performance about COVID-19 experience

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Apollo High School Thespian Society is teaming up with Theatre Workshop Owensboro to produce Everything Seems Like Maybe,” a virtual presentation written by high school students amid the pandemic shutdown.

The script was adapted, curated, and edited by Sandy Rustin.

The cast includes students in grades 9-12, as well as students in duet credit and virtual Academy.

Tickets are $10 dollars each and can be purchased online at the TWO Website www.theatreworkshop.org.

Tickets may also be purchased by calling the box office at 270-683-5333 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays.

Purchasers will provide an email address to receive a link to view the presentation online. The program will be streamed at these dates:

March 13th and 20th: 7 p.m.

March 14th and 21rst: 2 p.m.

(This story was originally published March 9, 2021)