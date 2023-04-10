HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Apollo High School was selected to participate in the CrossFit Scholarship Program.

Officials say the program is designed to provide teens free access to the CrossFit Level 1 Certificate Course. The two-day course will take place on April 13 and 14 at Apollo High School during school hours. CrossFit coaches from around the country will lead the course providing instruction on the foundational movements, CrossFit methodology, nutrition and more.

Apollo physical education teacher Blake Warren says the certificate will take what the school’s students are learning in class to the next level and provide an extra layer of education with this training.