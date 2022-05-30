OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An attorney for the Daughters of the Confederacy confirms to Eyewitness News that the organization will appeal a judge’s ruling concerning the Confederate statue in Daviess County.

The Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) is appealing the recent ruling that the Confederate monument on the Daviess County courthouse lawn is owned by Fiscal Court. The UDC claims they own the monument, but in a 16-page ruling issued April 29, Judge Lisa Payne Jones was thorough and adamant that is not and has never been the case.

A notice of appeal was filed May 25 on behalf of the UDC. Now, UDC has a brief window during which they must file a brief, or the actual written argument describing why they are seeking a reversal of Jones’ ruling.

The statue has been the subject of an ownership battle with the UDC claiming it is theirs, which could prevent the removal of the statue, and the fiscal court saying it belongs to them, which could result in the statue’s removal at a later date.