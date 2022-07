DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – An attorney confirms that an appeal has been filed concerning the confederate statue in Daviess County.

In April, a judge ruled the confederate monument that used to be on the Daviess County courthouse lawn is owned by the fiscal court. The Kentucky division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy filed an appeal last month arguing that the group owns the statue and should decide its fate.

A hearing date has not yet been set.