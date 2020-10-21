HUNTINGBURG, Ind (WEHT) Kyle Schneider was sentenced last year to 91 years in prison for the stabbing death of 23-year-old Chloe Lubbehusen.
According to documents, Schneider argued the court abused its discretion for admitting video of his confession because he says he was under the influence of meth.
He also says the state excluded a note from Lubbehusen from evidence.
Schneider also argues the court abused its discretion when it instructed the jury, but the appeals court ruled against Schneider.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on October 20, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Appeals court upholds conviction of a man who stabbed and killed a Dubois County woman
- Indiana State Police partners with DEA for 19th “Drug Take Back Day”
- Police warn against falling for “ransom” phone scams
- Police investigating shots fired into an Evansville apartment with children inside
- McLean County man arrested after motorcycle pursuit