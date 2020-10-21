Appeals court upholds conviction of a man who stabbed and killed a Dubois County woman

HUNTINGBURG, Ind (WEHT) Kyle Schneider was sentenced last year to 91 years in prison for the stabbing death of 23-year-old Chloe Lubbehusen.

According to documents, Schneider argued the court abused its discretion for admitting video of his confession because he says he was under the influence of meth.

He also says the state excluded a note from Lubbehusen from evidence.

Schneider also argues the court abused its discretion when it instructed the jury, but the appeals court ruled against Schneider.

This story was originally published on October 20, 2020

