DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Reid’s Apple Festival has become an Autumn Tradition in the Tri-State. The apple festival had been celebrated every year since its inaugural year of 1985.

Today was an absolute marvelous day to be out and about with the people you care about.

Sunny, 79 degrees, and lip-smacking food everywhere you look.

Billy and Kathy Reid, owners of Orchard Park and creator of the festival say, “the festival is intended for everyone to enjoy.”

With all of the smiles plastered on the visitors faces and the loud laughter of the children enjoying rides, Billy and Kathy Reid’s mission has been accomplished. Reid’s Apple Festival will change locations next year, moving to the fairgrounds.