HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The city of Henderson is accepting applications for lifeguards, cashiers and concession workers at Atkinson Pool.

Lifeguards must be at least 15-years-old and certified by the American Red Cross. Cashiers and concessions workers must be at least 16-years-old. Lifeguards have a starting pay of $10 per hour and cashiers and concessions workers have a starting pay of $9 per hour.

