Appointments still available for drive-thru COVID-19 tests

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County has tested more than 72,000 people for COVID-19. Demand continues with nearly 500 tests in 24 hours.

Deaconess officials said they are not seeing a Thanksgiving surge yet and there are open times for people to schedule a test. More than 11,000 Vanderburgh County residents have tested positive throughout the pandemic. Nearly 6.5% of the county has tested positive so far.

(This story was originally published on December 7, 2020)

