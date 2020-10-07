VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT)- Vanderburgh Co. employees are getting a raise, including the Sheriff’s Office employees.
County leaders finalized the 2021 budget that would keep everything mostly the same, except more money for all county employees. The budget comes in $1.5 million lower than the previous budget and while no earthshattering were made to this budget, Eyewitness News has learned that may not be the case for future budgets.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published October 7, 2020)
- Toyota to donate $400,000 to Gibson, Vanderburgh Co. schools
- Wally Paynter resigns as Substance Abuse Council head
- Four Diocese of Evansville students test positive for COVID-19
- Indiana State Board of Education issues grades for schools
- Approved budget brings pay raise to Vanderburgh Co. employees