Approved budget brings pay raise to Vanderburgh Co. employees

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT)- Vanderburgh Co. employees are getting a raise, including the Sheriff’s Office employees.

County leaders finalized the 2021 budget that would keep everything mostly the same, except more money for all county employees. The budget comes in $1.5 million lower than the previous budget and while no earthshattering were made to this budget, Eyewitness News has learned that may not be the case for future budgets.

(This story was originally published October 7, 2020)