Evansville restaurant, Arazu on Main, posted on Facebook on April 14, 2021, they are closing temporarily (Courtesy: Arazu on Main Facebook)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Arazu on Main announced on Facebook that they will be closing to focus on Café Arazu and Ben & Penny’s Ice Cream Shop.

The post also announced that the Barrett-Britz building where the restaurant was located was sold to someone with “exciting plans for the space” but did not identify the buyer.

In April, the restaurant reopened with limited hours after a temporary closure due to lack of staff.